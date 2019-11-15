World
People of Wuhan allowed to leave after lockdown
April 8, 2020 11:06 am
These passengers were arriving for the first trains out of Wuhan in over 10 weeks . [Source: BBC]
The months-long lockdown in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province – where the coronavirus pandemic started – has been lifted.
Anyone who has a “green” code on a widely used smartphone health app is now allowed to leave, for the first time since 23 January.
Train, road and rail connections have now been re-established.
It comes after China reported no deaths on Tuesday, the first time since it began publishing figures.