People of Wuhan allowed to leave after lockdown

The months-long lockdown in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province – where the coronavirus pandemic started – has been lifted.

Anyone who has a “green” code on a widely used smartphone health app is now allowed to leave, for the first time since 23 January.

Train, road and rail connections have now been re-established.

It comes after China reported no deaths on Tuesday, the first time since it began publishing figures.