World

People flee Afghanistan

| @BBCWorld
August 17, 2021 7:54 am

At least five people are reported killed at Kabul airport as Afghans flee following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The Pentagon says all flights have now been halted after several incidents.

The US is also sending another 1,000 troops to help with the evacuation.

Article continues after advertisement

The US says all its embassy staff have been evacuated to the airport.

More than 60 countries have issued a joint statement calling on the Taliban to allow people to leave.

The Taliban swept into Kabul unopposed and have seized the presidential palace.

 

