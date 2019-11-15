Home

Pentagon says 50 US troops injured in Iranian attack

January 30, 2020 6:18 am

The Pentagon has said the number of troops suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBI) after an Iranian attack on a US base in Iraq on 8 January has risen to 50.

The new total is 16 more than previously announced.

President Donald Trump initially said no Americans were injured and cited this in his decision not to retaliate against Iran.

The attack came amid tensions over the US killing of an Iranian general.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman Lt Col Thomas Campbell said that 31 of the injured were treated in Iraq and had returned to duty, including those most recently diagnosed.

