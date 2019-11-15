Pentagon officials express concern as Trump threatens to use military to 'dominate' protestors

Defense officials say there was deep and growing discomfort among some in the Pentagon.

This was even before President Donald Trump announced that he is ready to deploy the military to enforce order inside the United States.

As tear gas wafted through the air Trump announced from the Rose Garden that if state or city leaders refuse “to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents,” he will invoke the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that allows a president to deploy the US military to suppress civil disorder.

Article continues after advertisement

But some Pentagon officials are deeply wary.

They have tried to respond by making a strong case that the situation does not yet call for deploying active duty troops unless state governors make a clear argument that such forces are needed.