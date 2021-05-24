Pentagon issues correction over warplanes for Ukraine

More now from the US defence department briefing where Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has just issued a correction to yesterday’s announcement about warplanes being delivered to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Kirby said the Ukrainians “have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air”.

He declined to say which Ukraine ally had delivered the planes, but said it was not the US. The US military “have not transported the whole aircraft” to Ukraine, he said.

In his correction, Kirby said Ukraine had received spare plane parts from the US and allies, but not entire planes.

Ukraine has managed to maintain its air force during more than 50 days of war. Their victory so far has been in part due to shoulder mounted surface-to-air missiles that have kept Russian aircraft at bay.

The US plans to send helicopters to Ukraine that had previously been intended for Afghanistan.