Penny Wong presses China to show 'restraint'

[Source: ABC]

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called on China to use its influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine and to show “restraint” in its dealings with smaller countries in the region.

Wong has also laid out the new Labor government’s vision for South-East Asia, saying Australia wants to see a strategic “equilibrium” in the region which allows countries to “make their own sovereign choices”.

In a major policy address hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, Wong says that major countries with “influence” on Russia should use it to end the conflict in Ukraine.

She says this includes China, as a great power, a Permanent Member of the Security Council, and with its “no limits partnership” with Russia.