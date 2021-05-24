Peng Shuai: US 'deeply concerned' over Chinese tennis star

The US says it is “deeply concerned” about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been heard from since making sexual assault allegations against a top Communist Party official.

The White House urged China to “provide independent, verifiable proof” of Ms Peng’s whereabouts and safety.

The 35-year-old doubles Grand Slam winner accused China’s ex-vice-premier of sexual assault two weeks ago.

The Women’s Tennis Association has threatened to pull events out of China.

WTA chairman Steve Simon told the BBC there will be no competitions in China next year without proof that Ms Peng was safe.

“We cannot stand by compromises. This is a right and wrong issue,” he said.

The WTA has been told Ms Peng is safe, and in Beijing, by the Chinese Tennis Association, although Mr Simon said there has been no confirmation that is true.

In a separate development on Friday, three photos of Ms Peng were posted on a WeChat account under her name with the caption “Happy Weekend”.

However, the authenticity of the post on the Chinese instant messaging service was questioned by BBC China media analyst Kerry Allen.