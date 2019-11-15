Pence to hold meeting with cruise ship industry this weekend

US Vice President Mike Pence will hold a meeting with leaders of the cruise ship industry to discuss the coronavirus.

Asked whether there will be additional restrictions on travel, Pence said, they are not recommending that the President impose additional travel advisories or restrictions at this time.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 11 total US deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus; 10 in Washington state and one in California.

There are more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US including domestic cases and Americans who have returned from China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.