Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan raises concerns China might interfere with airspace

Washington (CNN)Biden administration officials are concerned that China could seek to declare a no-fly zone over Taiwan ahead of a possible visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an effort to upend the trip, potentially raising tensions even further in the region, a US official told CNN.

China could also respond by flying fighter jets further into Taiwan’s self-declared air defence zone, which could trigger a response from Taiwan and the US, the official added. They did not detail what a possible response would entail.

China has sent warplanes into Taiwan’s self-declared air defence zone identification zone many times in recent months, an act which does not violate any international law but which usually results in Taiwan taking precautionary defensive measures, including sometimes scrambling its fighter jets.

Chinese planes have not entered the island’s territorial airspace — the area extending 12 nautical miles from its coastline.

The State Department has called on China to cease its intimidation of Taiwan.

Pelosi has been planning a trip to Taiwan in the coming weeks, according to three sources familiar with the planning process.