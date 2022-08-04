Pelosi leaves Taipei to sound of Chinese fury

[Source: BBC]

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Taiwan after a brief but controversial visit.

Pelosi – the most senior US politician to visit in 25 years – departed on Wednesday after meeting leaders in the capital Taipei.

But her visit, as part of a wider Asian tour, sparked fury in Beijing after she ignored its warnings not to travel to the island.

Article continues after advertisement

Taiwan is self-ruled – but China sees it as a breakaway province that will eventually unite with it.