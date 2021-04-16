Peaky Blinders actress dies aged 52

Actress Helen McCrory, known for her roles in Peaky Blinders and three Harry Potter films, has died of cancer at the age of 52, her husband, the actor Damian Lewis, announced.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling led the tributes, writing that it was “simply heartbreaking news”.

McCrory was also known for her long and acclaimed career on stage, and the National Theatre’s artistic director Rufus Norris said she was “unquestionably one of the great actors of her generation”.