Paul Pelosi out of the hospital after assault

[Source: Deadline.com]

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from the hospital after he was assaulted in their home last week, her office confirmed Thursday.

The speaker’s office said last week that he was expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

According to court documents and police, Mr. Pelosi was assaulted by a suspect who was looking for the speaker and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The alleged attacker, David Wanye DePape, 42, is charged with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family. He was also charged Monday with federal counts of assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

In a letter to fellow congressional members Saturday night, the speaker wrote that her family is “heartbroken and traumatized” after the attack on her husband.