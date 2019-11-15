Home

Patients turned away as India hospitals struggle

| @BBCWorld
June 12, 2020 12:25 pm
India’s capital Delhi could have more than half a million coronavirus cases by the end of July, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country’s worst-affected city, Mumbai, has surpassed Wuhan in China, where the virus first appeared.

Hospitals in the country are struggling to cope with the number of patients they’re getting. Many are dying without getting the treatment they need.

The BBC’s India correspondent Yogita Limaye reports from Mumbai.

