Passengers injured fleeing train in Bejís

[Source: BBC]

Ten passengers were hurt, three seriously, when they tried to escape a train that became caught up in a sweeping wildfire north-west of Valencia in eastern Spain.

The fire near Behís has been whipped up by fierce winds, leaving several firefighters running for their lives.

The passengers were on a service from Valencia to Zaragoza in the north when the fire brought the train to a halt.

Spain has endured almost 400 wildfires so far in 2022 and seen 275,836 hectares burned, according to EU estimates.

Rail passengers were also caught up in a Spanish wildfire last month, when a train came to a halt in Zamora in the north-west. The rail operator said they were never in danger.