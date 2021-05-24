Parts of Ukraine see sharp rise in premature births

Doctors have begun seeing a sharp rise in the number of premature births in some areas of Ukraine.

Prenatal clinics in both Lviv and Kharkiv tell the BBC the premature birth rate has doubled or tripled in recent weeks, as a result of stress and medical issues linked to the war.

In the besieged city of Kharkiv, Polina’s fighting for her life. She’s only five days old and weighed less than 1.5 lb (just over 600g) when she was born.

“Infections, lack of medical help, bad nutrition – war creates a risk of premature birth”, says Iryna Kondratova, director at the clinic where Polina was born.

Early deliveries now account for 50% of all births at her clinic.

Not all hospitals across Ukraine are reporting a rise but at the maternity hospital in Lviv, which has seen a recent influx of mothers from conflict zones, premature deliveries have doubled from one in 10, to one in five.

The hospital has begun building a special underground bunker to house babies in intensive care in the event of air strikes.

In Kharkiv, already under heavy bombardment, staff have chosen not to go to the shelters, but to stay on the ward with the smallest babies and live through the bombing with them.