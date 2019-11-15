Parts of Madrid to lockdown amid virus spike

Parts of the Spanish capital Madrid are to be subject to lockdown restrictions to curb a rise in Covid-19, as cases across Europe continue to spike.

From Monday, more than 850,000 people in the Madrid region will face limits on travel and sizes of groups.

Spain has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, and Madrid is again the worst-hit region.

Many northern hemisphere countries are now bracing for a second wave of the pandemic as winter approaches.

France recorded its highest number of new confirmed daily cases since the pandemic began, at 13,215 – a jump of nearly 3,000 more cases in 24 hours.

They included Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said he had tested positive but was showing no symptoms.

Several cities, including Marseille and Nice, are bringing in tighter restrictions.

The UK recorded 4,322 new cases and 27 deaths on Friday – its highest number of cases since 8 May, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned a second wave was now “inevitable”.

Large parts of the north of England are now subject to great lockdown measures.