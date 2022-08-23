Parkland gunman's brain irretrievably broken, jury hears

Cruz's lawyer Melisa McNeil argued that events before he was even born contributed to the attack

Lawyers for a Florida school gunman have asked a jury to spare him the death penalty, arguing that his “brain was irretrievably broken” owing to a difficult childhood.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on 14 February 2018.

The trial will determine whether he is put to death or jailed for life.

Article continues after advertisement

The case is the deadliest mass shooting to reach a jury trial in the US.

On Monday Melisa McNeil, Cruz’s lead lawyer, said her client had been exposed to drugs and alcohol while in his mother’s womb, citing this as a contributing factor to the massacre.

“Because of that, his brain was irretrievably broken, through no fault of his own,” she said, calling him a “damaged person”, and describing his run-ins with school officials and police throughout his childhood in an adopted home.

“We must understand the person behind the crime,” Ms McNeil told the jury of seven men, five women and 10 alternate jurors.

Cruz’s half-sister, Danielle Woodard, also testified that her mother had abused drugs while the future school shooter was developing in “her polluted womb”. She said her mother had told her that she was raped, reports the Miami Herald.

Ms Woodard, who is herself awaiting trial on a carjacking charge, described their mother as “horrible”. As she prepared to give evidence on Monday, her half-brother nodded at her across the court.

When the trial began on 18 July, prosecutors argued that the defendant deserved to die for the “goal-directed, planned, systematic murder – mass murder – of 14 students, an athletic director, a teacher and a coach”.

Jurors were shown gruesome video evidence from the crime scene, as well as video of the attacker calmly ordering a drink from a nearby shop minutes after the massacre, and later of him attacking a guard in jail.

They were also taken to the fenced-off school building where they toured the preserved crime scene. Balloons and cards for Valentine’s Day were still scattered around the freshman building where Cruz fired around 150 shots from a semi-automatic rifle.