Paris Villejuif stabbings: Attacker shot dead after killing one and injuring others

One person has died and several others have been injured in a knife attack in a suburb of Paris.

A man stabbed a number of passers-by in Villejuif, about 8km (5 miles) south of the French capital, on Friday.

The attacker was chased by police after targeting people in a park. The motive for the attack was not clear.

Four people were believed to have been stabbed. Two were reported to have been seriously injured and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

The attack took place at about 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT) and the targets appeared to have been chosen at random.

Police advised people to avoid the area near to the Hautes-Bruyères park moments after they received an emergency call.