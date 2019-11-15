Paris police officers suspended over beating of black music producer

French authorities have suspended three police officers after they were seen on video beating up a black music producer in central Paris.

The incident last weekend has prompted a fresh outcry over the conduct of French security forces.

On Monday police were accused of using unnecessary force as they dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in Paris.

Article continues after advertisement

The incidents come as the government tries to bring in laws banning the broadcast of police officers’ faces.

Critics of the legislation say that without such images, none of the incidents which took place over the past week would have come to light.

The security camera video was published on Thursday by the online news site Loopsider.

It shows three officers kicking, punching and using their truncheons on the man after he entered his studio. Loopsider said he had initially been stopped for not wearing a mask.