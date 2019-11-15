Paris police brutality protest turns violent

Several thousand people defied a coronavirus-related ban on protests to pay homage to George Floyd and Adama Traore, a French Black man who died in police custody.

Tear gas choked Paris streets as riot police faced off with protesters setting fires amid growing global outrage over Floyd’s death in the United States, racial injustice and heavy-handed police tactics around the world.

Police had banned the protest because of coronavirus-related restrictions that forbid any gathering of more than 10 people.

French protesters took a knee and raised their fists while firefighters struggled to extinguish multiple blazes as a largely peaceful, multiracial demonstration degenerated into scattered tensions.

Two small fires broke out, and green and grey barriers surrounding a construction site were knocked over.