World

Paris attacks 2015: Accused complains of conditions

| @BBCWorld
September 9, 2021 9:16 am
The suspects on trial in Paris were transported to court in a police convoy [Source: Reuters]

The only surviving member of the group suspected of being behind the 2015 Paris attacks says he and his fellow accused are “being treated like dogs”.

Salah Abdeslam and 19 other defendants are being tried in Paris over the attacks which left 130 dead.

The trial, which is expected to last nine months, began on Wednesday.

The shooting and bombing assault by Islamic State (IS) group extremists was the worst post-World War Two attack in France.

French media report that Abdeslam shouted from the dock, saying he had not complained in the past because he would be “resurrected” after death.

“You should treat us like human beings,” BFMTV quoted him as saying.

Cries of “What about us? There were 130 deaths” were heard in response from the courtroom.

Shortly after, the judge reminded Abdeslam that he was not in an “ecclesiastical court but a democratic court”.

Abdeslam also told the court: “I gave up my job to become an Islamic State soldier.”

Victor Edou, a lawyer for eight survivors from the Bataclan attack, said some of his clients were “not doing too well” after hearing Abdeslam’s remarks.

“It’s going to be like that for nine months,” he added.

The trial is being described as the biggest in France’s modern history.

There will be more than 140 days of hearings involving about 330 lawyers, 300 victims and testimony from François Hollande, who was French president when the attacks happened.

Ahead of the trial, Mr Hollande told French media that this was an important moment for the victims of the attacks, which he called an “act of war” at the time.

IS admitted carrying out the co-ordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, a major stadium, restaurants and bars on 13 November 2015.

The suspects arrived at court in police vehicles under heavy security on Wednesday morning. They were seated together in the defendants’ box, wearing face masks, before the trial opened.

Asked by the court’s top judge to identify himself, Abdeslam confirmed his name and said “there is no god but Allah” – an Islamic oath known as the Shahada.

