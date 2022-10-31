Parents demand accountability as toll rises

[Source: BBC]

Indonesia is grappling with a horrifying wave of deaths with at least 157 children having died this year from acute kidney injury and other complications, believed to have been caused by contaminated medicines.

Almost all were under the age of five.

The Indonesian government has banned the sale of all liquid medicines but later limited the ban to about 100 suspect products – which had been found in the homes of the children who fell sick.

Pharmacies across the country have pulled bottles from their shelves, advising parents instead to crush pills for their children if they need medicine.

The country’s health minister says traces of the harmful substances ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol butyl ether had been found in the victims.

The World Health Organization says diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are typically used in antifreeze solutions for air-conditioners, fridges and freezers but are never used in medicines.