Paraguay investigates mass prison escape in Pedro Juan Caballero

Seventy-five prisoners have escaped from a jail in eastern Paraguay near the border with Brazil, officials say.

Authorities suspect they were allowed to walk free through the main gates by jail guards.

A tunnel has been discovered but officials say this could be a cover-up for the operation.

Dozens of those who escaped belong to Brazil’s largest organised criminal gang, the First Command of the Capital (PPC).

The São Paulo-based group has almost 30,000 members and is involved in drug and arms trafficking. It operates across Brazil and in neighbouring Paraguay, Bolivia and Colombia.