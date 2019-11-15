World
Paraguay investigates mass prison escape in Pedro Juan Caballero
January 20, 2020 6:51 am
Seventy-five prisoners have escaped from a jail in eastern Paraguay near the border with Brazil, officials say.
Authorities suspect they were allowed to walk free through the main gates by jail guards.
A tunnel has been discovered but officials say this could be a cover-up for the operation.
Dozens of those who escaped belong to Brazil’s largest organised criminal gang, the First Command of the Capital (PPC).
The São Paulo-based group has almost 30,000 members and is involved in drug and arms trafficking. It operates across Brazil and in neighbouring Paraguay, Bolivia and Colombia.