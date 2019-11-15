Panic buying affects Auckland poor

An Auckland councillor says panic buying at supermarkets on Tuesday night has affected poor.

The city is on heightened alert level three after the confirmation of at least four COVID-19 cases.

Efeso Collins said the panic buying coincided with benefit payments, and some families trying to buy necessities missed out to people bulk buying.

He said many families were already struggling with a lot losing hours and jobs earlier in the pandemic.

“We’re the ones who go in and we can only afford one tin of milk powder, and this is what we would describe as staples to get our families through the week.

“This is what families are relying on for the week. So if we’re going in and there’s toilet paper that’s flying off the shelves and the milk’s gone, then it’s only gonna set a pattern of anxiety for our families,” Collins said.