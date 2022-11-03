Panic and fear drove Foxconn factory breakout

Foxconn has responded to the breakouts by laying on buses to take employees to their hometowns [Photo Credit: BBC News]

China’s leader Xi Jinping insists there will be no swerving from zero-Covid – but the ongoing chaos that his government’s policy is delivering is there for all to see at the Foxconn plant in the city of Zhengzhou.

What drove the mass breakout at the world’s largest assembly line for Apple computers was fear, panic and ignorance.

Foxconn, the company which runs this enormous factory, must shoulder a portion of the blame for this but really the root cause is this country’s inflexible, strict, zero-Covid approach.

Article continues after advertisement

The BBC has spoken to workers there who paint a picture of an urgent need to escape for their own safety. It may not be rational, but some say they feared for their lives.

Take a 21-year-old Foxconn worker who had been hearing the rumours for a while. The more the stories and speculation continued, the more extreme they were becoming.

It didn’t help that her immediate bosses at Foxconn were saying that there were no Covid infections in the factory while the company was telling the media that there were no “symptomatic” infections. And yet there were plenty of known examples of staff who had tested positive.

Hundreds of thousands of staff had been ordered not to leave this huge industrial complex. After workers were confined to only the worker dormitories and other parts of the factory, the rumour mill stepped up another gear.

This young factory worker heard that the army was going to come in and take control so as to enforce a type of giant “living with Covid” experiment which involved allowing everyone in that part of Zhengzhou city to get sick.

According to these rumours, the plan was to see how many of them would die. Then, if the carnage wasn’t too bad, this would provide a guide as to whether the rest of China could open up or not.

Sentiments were spreading on their chat groups like: “Foxconn is going to take my life.”

She clearly wasn’t the only one hearing this and workers started busting out. On Saturday night footage went around of a yellow barrier fence being pushed down to allow some to escape.

By the next morning, she already had word from some of her friends that they’d made it all the way back to their hometowns.

Half of those in her eight-person dormitory had gone. She packed a bag but couldn’t take everything.