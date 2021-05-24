Pandemic and sluggish growth take a hit on Modi

Narendra Modi has enjoyed a long honeymoon with India’s voters.

Backed by a prodigiously funded and well-oiled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr Modi has pulled off two consecutive election wins. He has forged a vigorous Hindu nationalist base and displayed abundant charisma and guile to woo voters and outfox his opponents.

Luck has also been on his side. His supporters have forgiven him for rash missteps such as the scrapping of high-value currency notes – or demonetisation – in 2016. An under-performing economy – more severely so, after the pandemic – doesn’t appear to have eroded support. The absence of a strong opposition has also helped.

A new poll by the India Today magazine involving 14,600 people and conducted in July found that only 24% of respondents considered the 70-year-old leader “best-suited” to be India’s next prime minister. The next general elections are due in 2024.

This is a steep drop of 42 points since a similar poll last year. “In my 20-plus years of opinion polling, I cannot recall such an instance of nosedive in any prime minister’s popularity,” noted Yogendra Yadav, a pollster-turned-politician and a critic of Mr Modi.

Mr Modi has had a rough year so far. His carefully crafted image took a global battering after his government mishandled the catastrophic second Covid wave where tens of thousands of people died. The economy is struggling: inflation is high, fuel prices have surged and there’s a squeeze on jobs and consumption.