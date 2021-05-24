Palestinians vow to defend graves in Jerusalem cemetery

Palestinians have been protesting against Israeli excavations in a Muslim cemetery in Jerusalem to build a national park.

A few metres away from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound’s eastern walls lies the centuries-old Al-Yousufiya Cemetery, also known as the Bab al-Asbat (Lion’s Gate) Cemetery.

Over the past few weeks, videos and images of Palestinians clinging to their family members’ graves as Israeli forces arrest, beat, and attempt to forcibly pull them away have widely circulated on social media.

Israeli occupation authorities in Jerusalem have been moving ahead with plans to build a Jewish “national park” set to open in mid-2022 over parts of the cemetery, which spans more than 14 dunams (1.4 hectares) of land.

Three weeks ago, workers from the Israeli-controlled Jerusalem municipality and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority exposed human remains during excavations, causing outrage and unleashing continuous protests and prayers at the site.

Since then, Palestinians have been increasing their presence at the graveyard, including those going to protect their dead, and confronting Israeli forces, which responded with tear gas, stun grenades, physical beatings, arrests, temporary bans on individuals from visiting the cemetery.

At least three Palestinians were wounded and seven detained on Friday following Muslim prayers at the site, in addition to dozens of others over the past few weeks.

A hearing is expected to take place at the Israeli Jerusalem District Court next week for a second petition submitted by Palestinian lawyers based in Jerusalem against the ongoing excavations.

Omar Rashadeh, 18, is one of the Palestinians who was arrested by Israeli forces at the cemetery on October 25.

“I pray the Fajr [dawn] prayers, and then come to the cemetery to protect my grandfather’s grave and the graves of the Muslim dead,” Rashadeh told Al Jazeera. “Occupation forces assaulted me with heavy beating during my arrest while I was present to protect my grandfather’s grave.”

After his arrest, Israeli forces took Rashadeh for interrogation, before releasing him the same day and slapping him with a temporary ban from the site.

“Despite being banned from the cemetery, I come every day. I will remain here night and day to defend the grave of my grandfather, who died last year and who was compassionate to me for 17 years,” he continued.

The Al-Yousufiya Cemetery is one of the Palestinian and Muslim landmarks in occupied East Jerusalem. It dates back to the Ayyubid period, when its construction was ordered by Muslim leader Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi, also known as Yousif bin Ayyub bin Shahdan, and after whom the cemetery is named.