Palestinians await Jerusalem evictions ruling

| @BBCWorld
August 2, 2021 4:56 pm
The threatened evictions became a flashpoint for violence earlier this year. [Source: BBC]

An Israeli court is to decide the fate of Palestinians facing eviction in East Jerusalem in a case which has become the focus of international attention.

The long-awaited hearing concerns four of more than 70 families appealing against an order to leave their homes in Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Lower courts have ruled the land where they have lived for decades historically belongs to Jewish owners.

The issue fuelled tensions leading to the Israeli-Gaza conflict in May.

After days of clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians protesting against the threatened evictions, Hamas, the militant Palestinian group which runs the Gaza Strip, fired rockets towards Jerusalem in what it said was in part a response to Israeli “harassment” in Sheikh Jarrah.

In 11 days of hostilities which followed, at least 256 people were killed in Gaza, according to the UN, and 13 people were killed in Israel. The fighting ended in a ceasefire.

