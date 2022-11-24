Palestinian gunmen seize body of Israeli Druze teen from hospital in Jenin

[Source: CNN]

Palestinian gunmen stormed a hospital in Jenin and seized the body of a young Israeli Druze civilian who had been in a car accident in the West Bank, authorities on both sides of the conflict said Wednesday. The gunmen are demanding the return of the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli troops, they said.

The victim, identified as Tiran Ferro, was involved in the accident on Tuesday alongside another civilian, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement. He is a member of the Druze minority, community leaders told CNN.

Ferro’s father told Israeli media the teenager was alive and taken off life support in a hospital by a group of Palestinian gunmen.

But Jenin governor Akram Rajoub told CNN that Ferro was dead when his body was taken.

Ferro’s father said: “When we were in the hospital, we were standing in front of the intensive care unit. My son was connected to the ventilator and had a heartbeat. I was with my brother and my son, suddenly a gang of 20 masked men entered the room screaming. We stood by and there was nothing we could have done.”

“They kidnapped the body in front of my eyes,” Ferro’s father told reporters on camera.