Palestinian groups branded terrorists by Israel say they are being silenced

BBC NEWS
October 30, 2021 8:41 am

The leaders of six Palestinian civil society organisations branded terrorist groups by Israel say the move will harm human rights unless it is reversed.

Last week Israel declared that the groups were a front for a militant faction which has committed deadly attacks against it since the 1960s.

Israeli envoys with access to secret intelligence were due in Washington this week to explain the decision.

It shocked international donors and divided Israel’s own ruling coalition.

The six groups identified were:

al-Haq
Addameer
Defence for Children International – Palestine
Bisan Center for Research and Development
Union of Agricultural Work Committees
Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees

Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz accused the groups – which all receive foreign aid – of diverting funds to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a charge they strongly reject.

