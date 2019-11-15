Palestinian autistic man's killing a 'tragedy' says Israeli PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the killing of an autistic Palestinian man by Israeli police last month as a “tragedy”.

Iyad Halaq, 32, was shot in occupied East Jerusalem as he walked to his special needs school on 30 May.

Police said officers suspected Mr Halaq had a weapon and that they opened fire when he failed to obey orders to stop. It was discovered he was unarmed.

Mr Netanyahu had not commented publicly on the killing until now.

On Sunday he offered his condolences and said he expected a full investigation into the shooting.