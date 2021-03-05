Palace taking race issues 'very seriously'

The race issues raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “concerning” and will be addressed by the family privately, Buckingham Palace has said.

In a statement, the Palace said “recollections may vary” but the claims made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey were “taken very seriously”.

Meghan told Winfrey Harry had been asked by an unnamed family member “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

The Palace said the Sussexes would “always be much loved family members”.

The response from Buckingham Palace came after crisis meetings involving senior royals. Pressure had been growing to respond to the interview in which Meghan – the first mixed-race member of the modern Royal Family – revealed the comments about their son’s skin color.

Prince Harry later clarified to Winfrey that the comments were not made by either the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.