Pakistan's shock televangelist dies at 50

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, seen here in Karachi during the 2018 election campaign, was just 50.

One of Pakistan’s most prominent and contentious TV hosts, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has died aged 50 after being found unconscious at home in Karachi.

The anchor was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem exam is being carried out.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain switched from televangelism to politics, becoming an MP for Imran Khan’s PTI party.

Article continues after advertisement

His career was dogged by controversy – he gave babies to childless couples on TV and was banned for hate speech.

The outspoken anchor’s personal life was public fodder too, often fuelled by his activities on social media.

In the last chapter of his life, he married for the third time but it ended publicly and acrimoniously within months. His 18-year-old bride Dania Shah filed for divorce in May, accusing him of domestic abuse and being a drug addict.

Hussain released a video calling the marriage a “fiasco” and dismissing the allegations as fake news – but he also referred to being depressed by the things said about him on social media after all he had done for Pakistan and vowed to leave the country.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who worked for many of Pakistan’s leading media houses over his career, was undoubtedly popular with a section of the population but many others found him highly divisive.

An eloquent speaker and a great showman who guaranteed ratings, his broadcasts were well scripted, and included religious sermons – as well as frequent abuse.

There were regular complaints from those whom the televangelist named and shamed on his shows. He would accuse people of acts such as blasphemy, treachery or fornication.

In September 2008, he dedicated an entire programme to exploring the beliefs of the Ahmadis, a sect who identify themselves as Muslim and follow the teachings of the Koran but are regarded by orthodox Muslims as heretical.

In it, two scholars said that anyone who associated with false prophets was “worthy of murder”. Within 24 hours of the broadcast, a prominent member of the Ahmadi community was shot dead in the small town of Mirpur Khas in Sindh province.

The outspoken anchor will also be remembered for sexist remarks about liberal women in Pakistan – often artists, authors or human rights activists.

Quiz shows and product giveaways – cars, motorbikes and household electronics – were a big feature of his shows, and in 2013, even abandoned babies.