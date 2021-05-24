Pakistan's Imran Khan fighting for his political life

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing arguably the biggest challenge of his political career, as the opposition seeks to remove him from office in a vote of no confidence.

The country’s lawmakers will convene on Thursday to begin debating the motion as Mr Khan’s future appears to be hanging by a thread. A vote is due by Monday.

In recent days there has been a flurry of activity – and what some argue were tactics straight out of Machiavelli’s playbook – which resulted in several Khan allies deserting his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, tilting the scales firmly in the opposition’s favour.

Article continues after advertisement

A simple majority of 172 in the 342-seat National Assembly against the former cricket legend would cut short his tenure as PM. On Wednesday, the magic number was breached when his main coalition ally, the MQM, joined the opposition. It means on paper the opposition now commands 175 votes to the government’s 164.

Imran Khan, elected in July 2018 vowing to tackle corruption and fix the economy, isn’t going quietly. He hosted a massive rally last Sunday in Islamabad to show he remains wildly popular with his supporters.

Thundering against his arch-rivals – three-time premier Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, husband of the murdered PM Benazir Bhutto – Mr Khan also waved a letter at the adoring crowd, alleging it contained evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” in cahoots with “corrupt thieves” aiming to topple his government.

In an address to the nation on Thursday, he alleged the conspiracy was being directed by the US, which he said was angry at his foreign policies and was working with his opponents to unseat him.

Analysts viewed the claim sceptically and the US State Department said it was not true.