Pakistanis express solidarity with India over its COVID crisis

Hashtag ‘Pakistan stands with India’ trends as spiralling COVID infections threaten to overwhelm world’s second-most populous country.

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia has been trending on social media in Pakistan over the last two days as Pakistanis expressed solidarity with their Indian neighbours currently in the midst of a devastating COVID-19 surge.

Celebrities, activists, government officials and citizens across Pakistan posted messages wishing Indians well and offering prayers.

The daily number of infections and death toll in the world’s second-most populous nation reached new highs in recent days as the Indian government faced oxygen and bed shortages across the country including in the capital New Delhi.

For three consecutive days, India recorded the world’s highest number of new coronavirus cases, with over 349,000 cases reported on Sunday.

India has confirmed more than 16.9 million cases to date and more than 192,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.