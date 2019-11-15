Pakistani women face violent threats ahead of rally

Conservative groups in Pakistan are often heard to invoke a famous saying: the proper place of a woman is in her “chadar aur char diwari” – meaning veiled and within the four walls of her home.

But this weekend, in the face of violent threats and legal petitions, women across Pakistan are preparing to demand their rights in direct defiance of that belief.

Since 2018, Aurat March – Urdu for Women’s March – has been held in many cities across Pakistan to coincide with International Women’s Day on 8 March. It is no small feat in a conservative Muslim country where many women often don’t feel safe in public places because of the harassment they often endure.

Those who took part last year faced intense backlash, especially online. Some said they had received death and rape threats afterwards.

And this year, voices on both sides of the debate have grown louder in the lead-up.

While religious and right-wing groups have said the march goes against Islam, even moderate factions have taken issue with what the marchers themselves acknowledge is a provocative approach.

“There’s a deep conflict in the society that we live in, about the right of women to ask for their rights; to be mobile, to be out in the streets,” says a 38-year-old organiser in Karachi, who did not want to be identified.