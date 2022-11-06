Pakistani PM denies involvement in assassination attempt on Khan

[Source: Aljazeera]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected allegations that he was involved in the assassination attempt on opposition leader Imran Khan.

This comes as supporters of the former prime minister continue to protest, demanding an investigation into the shooting.

Khan was shot in the leg during an anti-government rally on Thursday. The cricketer-turned-politician has blamed Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a top general of the Pakistan army for attempting to assassinate him.

Sharif says the former prime minister is damaging the country with “false and cheap conspiracies”.

He urged the Supreme Court to form a full-court commission to investigate the “grave” allegations.