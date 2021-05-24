Pakistan top court delays ruling on political crisis

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has adjourned without ruling on the legality of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s move to dissolve parliament and call new elections.

A five-judge bench of Pakistan’s top court is hearing multiple petitions challenging Khan’s dissolution of parliament, which set the stage for national elections.

During proceedings, the court said it still has to hear more arguments on the crisis and that the hearings would continue today.

Parliament’s Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dissolved the assembly on Sunday ahead of planned a no-confidence vote that Khan appeared set to lose, saying the motion was part of a foreign conspiracy.

The opposition says the move was unconstitutional.