Pakistan plane crash survivor: 'All I could see was fire'

One of the survivors of Friday’s plane crash in the Pakistani city of Karachi has described his ordeal, saying all he could see “was fire”.

Passenger Muhammad Zubair was one of at least two passengers who survived after the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Airbus A320 came down in a residential area.

Health authorities in Sindh province said 97 deaths had been confirmed.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The pilot had reported a technical fault after one failed landing attempt, according to local media, then issued a mayday call as the plane came down.

It came days after Pakistan allowed commercial flights to resume after the country’s coronavirus lockdown was eased.