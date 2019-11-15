Pakistan: Man who kissed murdered girls in video arrested

A man who filmed himself kissing two girls who were later murdered in a so-called “honour killing” has been arrested, police in Pakistan have said.

Umar Ayaz, 28, is charged with making the video, according to a police statement seen by the BBC.

The father of one of the girls and another three of their relatives were arrested for failing to report the killings and concealing evidence.

The man believed to have carried out the murders remains at large.

Police say they are looking for Mohammad Aslam, and have also arrested another man on whose phone the footage was shot and who has been charged with sharing the video.

The teenage girls, cousins aged 16 and 18, are said to have been shot dead by the suspected killer last week in the village of Shaam Plain Garyom on the border of North and South Waziristan tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.