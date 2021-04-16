Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|Ministry commends Wainitarawau family for coming forward|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|Ministry ramps up COVID testing|Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19|COVID-19 restrictions for Viti Levu|FEO defers trade union elections|Cunningham family in isolation|Labasa hospital places COVID-19 restrictions|Don’t panic, Fijians told|No outbound shipping services from Viti Levu|Respect privacy says Dr Fong|Health authorities locate taxi driver|CCTV cameras mounted to assist police|Mulomulo COVID-19 border relocated|MOH conducting spot checks on Nadi businesses|Businesses told to comply with COVID safety guidelines|Police on high alert in Naicabecabe village|Resort worker had contact tracing app disabled|Soldier handled baggage in quarantine|Drivers still not located|Areas identified to decentralize the main markets|One-off COVID-19 relief assistance to open next week|Expect more cases, Fijians warned|
Full Coverage

World

Pakistan hotel bomb: Deadly blast hits luxury venue in Quetta

BBC news
April 22, 2021 8:47 am

A bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in the Pakistani city of Quetta has killed at least four people and wounded 11.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan is suspected to have been the target of the attack in the car park of the Serena hotel, correspondents say.

He is understood to be in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province near the Afghan border, but was not present at the scene at the time.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility, without giving details.
In recent months the group, and other militants organisations, have stepped up attacks in tribal areas near the border with Afghanistan.

Balochistan is the site of a long-running separatist insurgency.

Militants want independence from the rest of Pakistan, and oppose major Chinese infrastructure projects in the area.

Footage of the blast was shared on social media in the aftermath, showing a fire raging in the hotel’s car park.

The Serena Hotel is the best known in Quetta, and is the hotel of choice for government officials and visiting dignitaries.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.