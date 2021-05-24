Pakistan heads for early election amid move to remove PM Imran Khan

Pakistan’s president has dissolved parliament – a step towards early elections – following an attempt to remove PM Imran Khan from office.

It comes after parliament’s deputy speaker refused to hold a vote of no-confidence the PM was expected to lose.

Khan claims the US is leading a conspiracy to remove him because of his criticism of US policy and other foreign policy decisions he has taken.

Opposition politicians ridiculed the allegation, and the US has denied it.

Khan visited Moscow to meet President Vladimir Putin as Russia was launching the invasion of Ukraine. He has previously criticised America’s “War on Terror”.

His political opponents seized the opportunity to demand the no-confidence vote after persuading a number of his coalition partners to defect to them.

Heavy security has been deployed around government buildings and across the capital, Islamabad.