Pakistan floods: Biggest lake subsides amid race to help victims

[Source: BBC]

Water levels in Pakistan’s biggest lake are starting to recede, officials say, after last-ditch attempts to prevent it from bursting its banks.

Manchar Lake, in Sindh province, is dangerously full after record monsoons that inundated swathes of Pakistan.

Its banks were deliberately breached to protect surrounding areas and more than 100,000 people have been displaced.

Article continues after advertisement

Teams are racing to rescue thousands still stranded in Pakistan’s worst climate-induced disaster in years.

“We see the water is now starting to come down,” provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro told the BBC. “If we didn’t make the breaches, several towns with big populations would have been destroyed and many more people in danger.”

Floods in Pakistan have affected some 33 million people and caused at least 1,343 deaths, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency said.