Pakistan floods: Appeals for aid as 119 more die in a day

The death toll from the monsoon rains has reached 1,033 - with 119 killed in the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority says. [Photo: BBC News]

Pakistan is appealing for further international assistance as floods devastate the country, leaving people searching for higher, drier ground.

The death toll from the monsoon rains has reached 1,033 – with 119 killed in the last 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority says.

The US, UK, UAE and others have contributed to a disaster appeal, but more funds are needed, officials say.

Article continues after advertisement

Interior ministry official Salman Sufi told the BBC the country was desperate for international support.

Funding from a lot of development projects had been rerouted to the affected people, he added.

According to reports by the Dawn newspaper, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a grant of 10bn rupees ($45m) for those in the most affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Every flood-affected family would be given 25,000 rupees ($112), Mr Sharif said, which would be disbursed within a week.

In the northwest of the country, thousands of people fled their homes after rivers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa burst their banks, causing powerful flash floods.

Floods are not uncommon in Pakistan but the people here tell us these rains were different. They were more than anything that’s ever been seen here. One local official described them as “floods of biblical proportions”.

Near the city of Larkana, thousands of mud homes have sunk underwater, and for miles all that’s visible is treetops.

Where the water level is slightly lower, thatched roofs creep out from underneath the menacing water.

The needs of the survivors are varied. In one village we visit, the people sitting there are desperate for food. In another, they say they’ve got their grains, but they need money to meet their other needs.

We visit one where many children have developed waterborne diseases. A mobile truck pulls over and scores immediately run towards it. Children carrying other children make their way to the long queue.

One 12-year-old girl says she and her baby sister have not eaten in a day. “No food has come here. But my sister is sick, she has been vomiting, I hope they can help.”