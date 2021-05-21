Home

Pacific Islands

Worries for PNG health workers as COVID numbers climb

RNZ
May 29, 2021 5:06 pm
PNG Pandemic Response Controller, David Manning [Source: EMTV]

The man heading Papua New Guinea’s response to Covid-19 is urging health workers to get vaccinated.

This comes after the Pandemic Controller, the Police Commissioner David Manning, had issued the latest figures, showing 28 health workers tested positive on Thursday.

In total there are 225 new cases, taking the PNG tally to 15,772, with the official death toll holding at 162.

Article continues after advertisement

1,533 health care workers have caught the virus since the outbreak began nearly three months ago.

Manning said these figures are unacceptable, “the health care workers are central to our national pandemic response and must be protected.”

