Wale files Motion of no confidence against PM Sogavare

Pina
November 29, 2021 5:30 pm
[Source: Pina]

Solomon Islands Prime Minister has told Parliament that he’s ready to face the motion of no confidence against him and called on the Leader of Opposition Matthew Wale, to think first before tabling it in Parliament.

The Solomon House of Representatives resumed today less than a week after chaotic scenes that started around Parliament before spreading into central and eastern parts of Honiara resulting in rioting and looting of shops, police stations, private companies and a school.

Wale announced on Saturday that he has filed a notice of a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Manasseh Sogavare told Parliament today that he is prepared to face the motion.

It usually takes seven clear days after a motion is filed before it is moved in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Solomon Islands state of public emergency has been extended for four months.

