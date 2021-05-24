Home

Voting in Samoa by-elections underway

RNZ
November 26, 2021 11:51 am

The by-elections followed the election petition process after the controversial general poll held on 9 April, which led, eventually, to the FAST Party assuming power.

The long-time ruling party, the HRPP, which trailed FAST by one seat after the poll, then lost seven seats in the petition process.

The six constituencies are Sagaga 2; Sagaga 4; Anna Alofi 2; Safata 2; Falealili 2 and Aleipata Itupa I Lalo.

This week the HRPP candidate for Falealupo, Tuitogamanaia Peniamina Jr Leavai, was disqualified by the courts, so the seat passed to the FAST candidate Fuiono Denina Crichton.

Samoa’s Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio, said there appears to be a big turnout.

“I just drove past Safata on my way to work and it’s very positive to see a lot of peoplle turning out. And I am pretty sure there are people who didn’t vote during the general election and they realise the power of their vote, because if they had voted the outcome would have been different.”

“So they underestimated that power of voting. So they are now turning out in numbers, so that is very positive,” Faimalomatumua said.

Last month the FAST administration approved amendments required to address certain issues arising from recent court decisions regarding eligibility for candidacy and to provide clarity for the administration required for elections and by-elections.

