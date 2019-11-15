Vanuatu still in need of aid in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Harold

Vanuatu continues to be in desperate need of aid in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Harold, which swept through the Pacific in early April.

The islands of Espiritu Santo and Pentecost are among the most affected, with severe damage to the country’s housing stock.

A New Zealand Defence Force Hercules has travelled to Vanuatu to deliver more than 13,500 kilograms of supplies.

There was still a big need for aid, especially for hard to reach areas

The COVID-19 pandemic meant the NZDF had to be very cautious – Vanuatu has no recorded cases of the novel coronavirus.

“We do take some extra care and sanitise all the cargo before we load it and it’s sanitised once again when it arrives – we saw some of the locals sanitising it.”

NZDF did not take any COVID-19 related equipment – just aid related to the cyclone.

It was unclear if any more aid flights would be required, but the NZDF was ready to do so if needed.