Tonga tsunami sparks 'unprecedented disaster', government says

| @BBCWorld
January 19, 2022 9:44 am
[Source: BBC]

Tonga says it has been hit by an “unprecedented disaster” in the government’s first update since a volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami.

Rescue teams have been sent to some of the outlying islands, including one where all the houses were destroyed and another where just two homes remain.

The UN has confirmed four deaths in the disaster – three nationals and a woman from Britain.

Aid efforts have been hampered by ash continuing to fall from the volcano.

Volunteers have been sweeping the runway of the main airport to allow planes bringing drinking water and other supplies to land.

On Wednesday morning in Tonga, a UN representative for the region said that while clearing the ash had proven more difficult than expected, good progress had been made and it was hoped that flights might soon resume.

“We thought that it would be operational [Tuesday], but it hasn’t been fully cleared yet because more ash has been falling,” Jonathan Veitch told reporters.

Mr Veitch praised the quick response of New Zealand and Australia in working to dispatch aid via ships and described a “very challenging” situation.

Communications with the island chain has been majorly disrupted after the single underwater cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world was severed in the eruption on Saturday.

Many Tongans abroad have since been waiting to hear news from loved ones.

