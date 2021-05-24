Tonga runway ash blocks New Zealand air relief

New Zealand is sending aid to disaster-struck Tonga, but ash on the capital’s main airport runway is preventing relief planes from landing.

It will also take days before military ships with supplies will reach the islands, said New Zealand authorities.

Fears of a possible humanitarian crisis developing on Tonga are growing after Saturday’s massive volcano eruption.

Article continues after advertisement

It sparked a tsunami and severed an undersea cable, cutting off the country from the outside world.

New Zealand and Australia have done surveillance flights to assess the damage.

On Tuesday New Zealand foreign affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta said a C-130 Hercules aircraft was on standby to fly to Tonga to deliver humanitarian aid including collapsible water containers, generators and hygiene kits.

“However images show ashfall on the Nuku’alofa airport runway that must be cleared before (the plane) can land,” she said.

Ms Mahuta added two navy ships carrying water supplies, disaster relief stores, and a rescue helicopter will be dispatched to Tonga. However, the ships are expected to take three days to arrive.

Alexander Matheou, the Red Cross’s regional director, said it was likely that volcanic dust and the tsunami had contaminated Tonga’s water supplies.

“One of the greatest needs is to provide water purification and clean drinking water,” Mr Matheou said.